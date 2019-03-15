The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), an Auto Care Association community made up of more than 1,500 under-40 industry professionals, has announced the complete lineup of featured keynotes for the 2019 YANG Leadership Conference and is inviting conference attendees to join these speakers by participating in its “Five for Five” rapid-fire presentations session. The conference will take place May 10-11 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Speakers at the conference this year will include:

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association;

Mark Finestone, executive vice president, merchandising, marketing and supply chain, AutoZone;

Jeff Koviak, vice president and general manager, North American aftermarket, Tenneco;

Bryan Falchuk, best-selling author, speaker and life coach;

Stacy Nadeau, professional speaker and coach;

Todd Allen, partner, Lindsey & Allen PLLC;

Jim Merle and Scott Shriber, group publishers, Babcox Media; and

Nick Westergaard, chief strategist, Brand Driven Digital.

In addition to the featured keynote speakers lined up for this year’s YANG Leadership Conference, attendees are invited to participate in the conference’s second-annual “Five for Five” sessions, a platform for YANG members to deliver rapid-fire style presentations on relevant professional development topics while sharpening their public speaking skills.

The five volunteers who are selected each will deliver a five-minute presentation to the group, using no more than five slides, on an idea or topic of their choice. Last year’s Five for Five session presentations included topics such as big data and small business marketing tactics.

The deadline to submit Five for Five applications is Friday, April 5. All applicants should be registered for the conference or must register for the conference upon selection. To access the online Five for Five application form, click here.

The YANG Leadership Conference occurs in conjunction with the annual Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days event, and will feature two half-days of invaluable, face-to-face networking, learning and professional development. Conference attendees will learn about the state of the auto care industry, managing work-life balance, inspiring self-confidence, approaching problems creatively, finding long-term success in the industry and more. See the full list of speakers and their presentation topics here.

All YANG Leadership Conference attendees are eligible to receive CEU credits toward their AAP/MAAP designation from the University of the Aftermarket.