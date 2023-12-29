 Akebono Expands ProAct, Euro Brake Disk Lines

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Akebono Expands ProAct, Euro Brake Disk Lines

Akebono's ProAct and Euro Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line feature five new part numbers: ACT2230, ACT2231, ACT2372, ACT2383 and EUR2136.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Akebono-ProACT,-EURO-1400

Akebono Brake Corporation expanded its ProAct and Euro Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by five new part numbers: ACT2230, ACT2231, ACT2372, ACT2383 and EUR2136. Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it.

Related Articles

A complete listing of Akebono applications for these parts and the rest of the company’s product offering can be found here. This recent release of ProAct adds coverage for Acura MDX 20-17, Ford; F150 23-21, Expedition 23-22, Explorer 23-20, Police Interceptor Utility 23-20, Honda Odyssey 22-18 and Lincoln: Aviator 23-20 and Navigator 23-21. This release of Euro adds coverage for Volvo XC40 23-19 as well, the company said.

You May Also Like

Ted-Wiens-Jr-Feature-1400
Bridgestone-Russia-1400
BoysGirls-van-grant
GRI-awards
News

Bridgestone Becomes the Official Tire of Fast Riding School

Fast Riding School will feature tires from Bridgestone’s motorcycle sport tire line, including the new Bridgestone Battlax HyperSport S23.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-BATTLAX-x-FAST-Riding-School

Bridgestone Canada will become the official tire of Fast Riding School beginning Jan. 1. Fast Riding School, based out of Shannonville Motorsports Park in Shannonville, Ontario, Canada, teaches all skill levels how to improve control of a motorcycle.

Bridgestone said Fast Riding School courses teach riders how to approach and negotiate turns as well as braking, cornering, and acceleration techniques and strategies in a controlled environment of a race track that mimics highways and roadways. Fast Riding School will now feature tires from Bridgestone’s motorcycle sport tire line, Battlax, including the new Bridgestone Battlax HyperSport S23.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental Celebrates Corporate HQ Opening

The new European Continental campus is comprised of six buildings.

By Christian Hinton
continental-HQ-opening-1400
Sumitomo Rubber Recalls 1,900 Wildpeak Tires

The manufacturer said that due to a manufacturing error the tires may have a puncture in the sidewall and leak air.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
Sailun to Open North American Factory in Mexico

The planned Mexican factory will boost Sailun’s annual production by 6 million semi-steel radial tires, representing an investment of $240 million.

By Christian Hinton
Sailun-mexico-factory
American Tire Distributors Raises $1.8M for Gary Sinise Foundation

ATD’s donation inspired an additional $1.6 million of giving from GSF donors during the national nonprofit’s annual Giving Tuesday campaign.

By Christian Hinton
donation-stock

Other Posts

To Lubricate or Not to Lubricate Lug Nut Studs?

The proper installation of lug nuts is crucial for maintaining the safety and stability of a vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-lug nut-studs
Continental’s Tires Group to Lean on Sustainability, EVs, Digitalization for Growth

Continental is focusing on business areas with high growth potential, including making its UX business organizationally independent.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-HQ
Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-combo
TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation