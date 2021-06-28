Connect with us

AAPEX Announces CEOs to Participate in Keynote Buyer Panel

Tire Review Staff

AAPEX 2021 has assembled a keynote buyer panel of industry CEOs for a discussion on key topics facing the automotive aftermarket industry. The panel discussion will take place during the Keynote Session at this year’s in-person event, Tuesday, Nov. 2, through Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

The keynote buyer panel will feature executives from four aftermarket retailers and two warehouse distributors. Karyn Schoenbart, CEO of The NPD Group, will moderate the discussion. Panelists are:

  • Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts
  • Kevin Herron, president and COO, Genuine Parts Co., U.S. Automotive Parts Group
  • Gregory D. Johnson, CEO, co-president, O’Reilly Auto Parts
  • Bill Rhodes, president and CEO of AutoZone
  • Corey Bartlett, president and CEO, Automotive Parts Headquarters
  • Sue Godschalk, president, Federated Auto Parts

Discussion topics will include the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain, how parts disruption at the OE level impacts the aftermarket, and how repair shops and parts stores will handle customer demands as the industry continues to rebound.

The Nov. 2 keynote session will begin with a “homecoming” message and an Automotive Aftermarket State of the Industry presentation from Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, and Paul McCarthy, president and CEO, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

The program is a ticketed event that includes breakfast and runs from 6:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m., (PDT). More program and ticket information will be available on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com in July.

