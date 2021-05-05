AAPEX 2021 Opens Registration

Attendee registration is now open for AAPEX 2021, being held Nov. 2-4 at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

This year’s event will include the new Repair Shop HQ on Level 1, an area dedicated to meeting the needs of service professionals. It will feature Joe’s Garage, a built-out shop on the show floor with eight bays for training and live demos; a new tire section; four new training theaters; and a diagnostics/telematics area. As part of this addition, the expanded tool and equipment section and the mobile heat transfer/heating/air conditioning section will relocate to Level 1.

On Level 2, attendees will be introduced to Automotive Aftermarket Central, a showcase of products for service and repair professionals, retailers and warehouse distributors to meet customer demand and keep cars on the road.

Online attendee registration is $40 (U.S.) through Oct. 8. The fee for registering by fax or mail is $65 (U.S.) through Oct. 8. Beginning Oct. 9, online and onsite registration will be $90 (U.S.), and $115 (U.S.) for fax or mail registrations. With AAPEX registration, buyers also can visit the SEMA Show taking place the same week in Las Vegas.