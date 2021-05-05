Connect with us

AAPEX 2021 Opens Registration

This year’s event will include the new Repair Shop HQ on Level 1, an area dedicated to meeting the needs of service professionals.
Tire Review Staff

on

Attendee registration is now open for AAPEX 2021, being held Nov. 2-4 at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

This year’s event will include the new Repair Shop HQ on Level 1, an area dedicated to meeting the needs of service professionals. It will feature Joe’s Garage, a built-out shop on the show floor with eight bays for training and live demos; a new tire section; four new training theaters; and a diagnostics/telematics area. As part of this addition, the expanded tool and equipment section and the mobile heat transfer/heating/air conditioning section will relocate to Level 1.

On Level 2, attendees will be introduced to Automotive Aftermarket Central, a showcase of products for service and repair professionals, retailers and warehouse distributors to meet customer demand and keep cars on the road.

Online attendee registration is $40 (U.S.) through Oct. 8. The fee for registering by fax or mail is $65 (U.S.) through Oct. 8. Beginning Oct. 9, online and onsite registration will be $90 (U.S.), and $115 (U.S.) for fax or mail registrations. With AAPEX registration, buyers also can visit the SEMA Show taking place the same week in Las Vegas.

To help ensure as safe and productive an event as possible, AAPEX Event Management and AAPEX co-owners – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will take all appropriate and advisable precautions and measures as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines for COVID-19, organizers say. All attendees and exhibitors will be informed accordingly of any new or updated procedures, plans and details as they are determined, put in place or evolved moving toward the event in November.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.

