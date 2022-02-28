Connect with us
Hanvey-McCarthy-AAPEX-Presidents-Address-1400

News

AAPEX 2022 Opens Call for Repair Shop HQ Training Sessions

Christian Hinton

on

AAPEX announced they are now accepting technical and business management training session proposals for this year’s education program in Repair Shop HQ. AAPEX 2022 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

To submit proposals, trainers should visit AAPEX 2022 call for training sessions. Proposals are due by Friday, March 18.

AAPEX says a panel of independent repair shop owners, technicians and shop coaches will evaluate proposals using a review process and scoring system. Selection criteria include relevance to the independent repair community, quality of proposed content and achievable learning outcomes, trainer qualifications and relevance to attendees’ daily work and/or career. Sessions selected for the 2022 Training Schedule will be announced Monday, May 2.

In 2021, AAPEX says it used a similar review process to select training sessions for Repair Shop HQ. As a result, sessions were well-received and instructors were praised for presenting highly relevant and on-point content to engaged audiences, including high-level technicians.

