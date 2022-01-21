Akebono Announces AAPEX 2021 Trivia Contest Winners

The Akebono team presented visitors of their AAPEX booth in Las Vegas with trivia questions to test their knowledge of Akebono. The contest was designed to bring awareness to the companies 40-plus years of OEM, OES and aftermarket expertise in North America, and even challenge the company’s closest followers.

Click Here to Read More

“A special thanks for all that visited our AAPEX 2021 booth and participated in our contest, it was great to be back in-person and congratulations to all of the winners, with prizes awarded totaling $2,000. Some of the questions were obviously true, but we were being a bit tricky because even the more obscure questions were also true,” Edward Gerhardt, marketing and data service manager for Akebono Brake Corporation said. “The contest was a great way for us to engage with the AAPEX attendees, and give everyone an opportunity to learn something about our past, present and future.”

The trivia questions included:

Akebono Aftermarket sells ceramic disc brake under three brand names; ProACT, EURO and Akebono Performance. Akebono Performance and EURO ceramic brake pads meet 2021 low-copper regulations today and have met the criteria for this specification for over 15 years. Akebono has been an OEM of brake pads in North America for over three decades and, in total, can be found as original equipment on over 400 models in the U.S. Akebono was the first company to manufacture copper-free ceramic brake pads on a production vehicle in North America. The 760 HP 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 comes equipped with Akebono Friction Front & Rear.

The grand prize winner received a $500 reward card, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Die-Cast and an “Akebono prize pack.” The grand prize winner requested anonymity.