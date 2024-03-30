 AACF celebrates 65 years serving the aftermarket

AACF celebrates 65 years serving the aftermarket

Originally established in 1959 as AFFTA, AACF said it owes its inception to Don Schlenger.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
AACF-65th-logo

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is celebrating its 65th anniversary. Originally established in 1959 as AFFTA, AACF said it owes its inception to Don Schlenger. Schlenger, alongside fellow automotive aftermarket industry pioneers, set out on a mission to provide financial aid to employees and their bereaved spouses, AACF said.

“I want to thank and honor our dedicated volunteer board, many of whom have generously given their time for years helping AACF grow and prosper. These industry volunteers embody the spirit of compassion that defines our organization,” Joel Ayres, AACF’s executive director, said. “AACF is launching a commemorative fundraiser. These funds will go directly toward supporting the individuals employed in the automotive aftermarket industry who are facing adversity, medical emergency, or catastrophic life changing event.

AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser April 1st.

