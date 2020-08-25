Connect with us

News

OTAA Makes Donation to AACF Following Golf Outing

Tire Review Staff

on

The Ohio Tire and Automotive Association (OTAA) recently held its annual meeting and golf outing in Dublin, OH.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Approximately 100 attendees representing tire retailers, parts suppliers, wholesalers and manufacturers from across Ohio took part in the event. The OTAA also made a charitable donation to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), a non-profit organization that supports automotive industry families in need.

“We are extremely pleased with today’s turnout,” said OTAA President Jamie Hensley. “We’ve seen continued growth in interest and attendance nearly every year. Obviously, COVID-19 put this year’s event in doubt, however, with the strong leadership from our board and careful planning, we were able to make this event a major success. We are so thankful for our dedicated membership and the wonderful sponsors who made this all happen.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: TireHub Names Auto Industry Vet as New VP of Sales

News: NPW Acquires Auto Plus Assets from Icahn Automotive

News: Les Schwab Joins CarAdvise Network of Shops

News: Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer ‘Clears the Record’ on Viral Photo

Advertisement

on

OTAA Makes Donation to AACF Following Golf Outing

on

Bridgestone TBR Tire Plant Celebrates 30 Years

on

Service Tire Truck Centers Acquires Highlands Tire & Service

on

Continental Appoints New Leaders to Americas Truck Tires Business
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co.

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co.
Contact: Ken BrockwayPhone: 847-297-1900Fax: 847-297-1909
1101 Feehanville Dr., Mt. Prospect IL 60056
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect