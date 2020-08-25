OTAA Makes Donation to AACF Following Golf Outing

Click Here to Read More

Approximately 100 attendees representing tire retailers, parts suppliers, wholesalers and manufacturers from across Ohio took part in the event. The OTAA also made a charitable donation to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), a non-profit organization that supports automotive industry families in need.

“We are extremely pleased with today’s turnout,” said OTAA President Jamie Hensley. “We’ve seen continued growth in interest and attendance nearly every year. Obviously, COVID-19 put this year’s event in doubt, however, with the strong leadership from our board and careful planning, we were able to make this event a major success. We are so thankful for our dedicated membership and the wonderful sponsors who made this all happen.”