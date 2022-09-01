Connect with us
2022 OTR Conference OTR tire safety

News

Early Bird Registration Opens for 2023 OTR Tire Conference

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) opened early bird registration for the 68th Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference, which will take place Feb. 22-25, 2023. Online registration will open on October 7. Those interested in attending can register here.

Advertisement

As a large event in the off-the-road tire industry, the conference annually attracts upwards of 500 leading retreaders, tire dealers, manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from 40 states and a dozen countries. According to TIA, the conference features three days of educational sessions, tabletop displays, a leisure program that includes a golf outing and sporting clays tournament and plenty of time for networking and business meetings. 

TIA says conference registration is required prior to reserving a room, with no exceptions. A special hotel reservation link will be provided once a conference registration form is received and the payment processed.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Les Schwab Names Mike Broberg as Next CEO

News: BKT, CEAT and Titan Exhibit at the Farm Progress Show 2022

News: Hankook Tire Plans $1.6B Expansion of Clarksville, Tennessee Plant

News: Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

Advertisement

on

Early Bird Registration Opens for 2023 OTR Tire Conference

on

Bridgestone Funds $42 Million to Commercialize Guayule

on

TireHub Celebrates Year of Growth and Expansion

on

Bridgestone to Expand Tennessee TBR Tire Plant
Connect with us

Trending Now

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Service: Hunter Engineering Offers Consumable Parts Ordering on Website

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

llanticentro

Contact: Richard Ribrell Phone: 9493714506
3300 Port Royale Drive North , Fort Lauderdale Florida 33308
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Continental Tire Showcases New Partnerships, New Taglines & Dealer Tools
Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store

News

Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

News

ContiTech Connects Under Continental Brand

News

Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion
Connect
Tire Review Magazine