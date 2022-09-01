Early Bird Registration Opens for 2023 OTR Tire Conference

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) opened early bird registration for the 68th Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference, which will take place Feb. 22-25, 2023. Online registration will open on October 7. Those interested in attending can register here.

As a large event in the off-the-road tire industry, the conference annually attracts upwards of 500 leading retreaders, tire dealers, manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from 40 states and a dozen countries. According to TIA, the conference features three days of educational sessions, tabletop displays, a leisure program that includes a golf outing and sporting clays tournament and plenty of time for networking and business meetings.

TIA says conference registration is required prior to reserving a room, with no exceptions. A special hotel reservation link will be provided once a conference registration form is received and the payment processed.