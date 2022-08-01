Connect with us
training

News

OTAA Announces Training Partnership with TIA

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) has announced the launch of “OTAA Training Month,” which will take place through September and into October. During this time, the OTAA will host three regional training sessions at locations in Akron (Tire Review Magazine headquarters), Cincinnati (Tire Discounters training facility), and Findlay (Goodyear/Cooper training facility). The sessions will feature automotive tire service (ATS) training created by the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and will be conducted by a certified ATS-Trainer.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Specific dates for the training seminars and instructions for how to register will be released in the coming weeks. Companies interested in participating are encouraged to contact the OTAA directly by calling 614-221-7950, emailing [email protected] or going to www.ohiotire.org/training.htm.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Voting Opens For 2022-2023 TIA Board

News: Michelin Promotes EV Tires Via Volta EV Charging Network

News: White Paper Shows Women’s Role in Solving Tech Shortage

People: Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

Advertisement

on

OTAA Announces Training Partnership with TIA

on

Launch Tech Celebrates 30th Anniversary

on

Bridgestone Invests in $300 Million Green Autonomous Driving Project

on

GT Radial Driver Kazuya Taguchi Wins Formula DRIFT in St. Louis
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.
Contact: Audrey WilliamsPhone: 781-321-3910Phone: 800-343-3276Fax: 781-322-2147
201 Edgewater Dr., Ste. 285, Wakefield MA 01880
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth
RNR-Tire-Express-2022-Father’s-Day-Giveaway-1400 RNR-Tire-Express-2022-Father’s-Day-Giveaway-1400

News

RNR Tire Express Gifts Jurassic Park-Themed Jeep for Father’s Day
hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia

People

Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing
Connect
Tire Review Magazine