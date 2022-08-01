OTAA Announces Training Partnership with TIA

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) has announced the launch of “OTAA Training Month,” which will take place through September and into October. During this time, the OTAA will host three regional training sessions at locations in Akron (Tire Review Magazine headquarters), Cincinnati (Tire Discounters training facility), and Findlay (Goodyear/Cooper training facility). The sessions will feature automotive tire service (ATS) training created by the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and will be conducted by a certified ATS-Trainer.
Specific dates for the training seminars and instructions for how to register will be released in the coming weeks. Companies interested in participating are encouraged to contact the OTAA directly by calling 614-221-7950, emailing [email protected] or going to www.ohiotire.org/training.htm.