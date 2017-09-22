Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

Three of Yokohama Tire Co.’s sponsored Spartan Race athletes will be competing in the 2017 season finale Reebok Spartan Race World Championship on Sept. 30 in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Yokohama is the Official Tire of the U.S. Spartan Race in addition to sponsoring Spartan Pro Team competitors Faye Stenning and Robert B. Killian Jr., as well as amateur athlete Laurel Shearer.

“It’s unbelievable to see these amazing athletes in action,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire director of segment development. “Faye, Robert and Laurel always compete extremely hard and battle till the end. All roads lead to Lake Tahoe and they’ll give it their all at the World Championships. That’s why we’re proud to support them.”

One of the many obstacle course strength-based challenges they face is the “Yokohama Tire Flip,” where Spartan competitors must flip large Yokohama tires, which can weigh between 200 and 400 pounds

Spectators can test try their tire-flipping ability as well in the Yokohama Tire Flip Festival Challenge at the Yokohama booth. Stenning and Killian will be at the booth for a meet and greet from 1-2 p.m.