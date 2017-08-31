News/Geolandar G055
August 31, 2017

Yokohama’s Geolander to be OE on New Jeep Compass

Yokohama Rubber announced that it has begun supplying its Geolander G055 as original equipment for FCA US LLC all-new Jeep Compass. The Jeep will come factory-equipped with 225/55R18 98H size tires. The Jeep originally went on sale in North America in June 2017.

The Geolander G055 is an SUV tire based on the company’s “BluEarth” tire technology. Geolander G055 tires are targeted at SUVs designed primarily for on road use, including urban crossover models and small and midsize SUVs.

