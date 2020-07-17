Connect with us
GT-Radial-Adventuro-ATX

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

GT Radial Introduces Adventuro ATX All-Terrain Tire

The company says the Adventuro ATX provides pickup truck and SUV owners with aggressive looks and balanced on- and off-road performance.
Tire Review Staff

on

GT Radial has released its new all-terrain tire, the new Adventuro ATX.

The company says this tire provides pickup truck and SUV owners with aggressive looks and balanced on- and off-road performance. With a three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMS) rating, the ATX also delivers improved performance in winter conditions, GT Radial says.

Several of the tire line’s most popular sizes are made at the company’s plant in Richburg, South Carolina. The tire is backed by a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty (P-metric sizes only) and a 30-day test drive satisfaction guarantee.

Nine P-metric sizes are currently available with more sizes on the way. By the end of the year, a total of 27 P-metric and LT sizes will be available in 15-, 16-, 17-, 18- and 20-in. rim diameters. The full line will cover 74% of the North American A/T market.

Other features of the tire include:

  • Sidewall cleats for additional grip in deep soil and on loose surfaces.
  • Interlocked center rib for on-road handling and stability.
  • Wide shoulder channels for improved performance on wet roads.
  • Stair-step grooves for enhanced off-road traction.

GT Radial Introduces Adventuro ATX All-Terrain Tire

