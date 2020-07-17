GT Radial Introduces Adventuro ATX All-Terrain Tire

GT Radial has released its new all-terrain tire, the new Adventuro ATX.

Click Here to Read More

The company says this tire provides pickup truck and SUV owners with aggressive looks and balanced on- and off-road performance. With a three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMS) rating, the ATX also delivers improved performance in winter conditions, GT Radial says.

Several of the tire line’s most popular sizes are made at the company’s plant in Richburg, South Carolina. The tire is backed by a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty (P-metric sizes only) and a 30-day test drive satisfaction guarantee.

Nine P-metric sizes are currently available with more sizes on the way. By the end of the year, a total of 27 P-metric and LT sizes will be available in 15-, 16-, 17-, 18- and 20-in. rim diameters. The full line will cover 74% of the North American A/T market.

Other features of the tire include: