News
May 31, 2018

Yokohama to Offer New Rebate on Geolandar M/T G003

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,



Yokohama Tire announced that from June 1 through June 30, the company will offer consumer rebates on the Geolandar M/T G003 mud-terrain tires. Buy four and get a $100 Yokohama Visa prepaid card; buy five and receive a $125 card.

“The new ‘off the road’ promotion is ideal for pick-up truck/SUV owners, including hardcore off-roaders and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama Tire’s director of marketing. “The M/T has eye-catching good looks, proven performance, superior strength and excellent traction in all on- and off-road terrains. TheGeolandar M/T G003 promotion comes at a great time to get new tires for off-roading and/or summer road trips, all while getting rewarded with a prepaid gift card.”

The M/T is available in 37 sizes, ranging from 15- to 20-inch rim diameters. Features on the M/T include aggressive sidewall styling, Geo-Shield technology and a special triple-polymer compound.

