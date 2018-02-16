Yokohama Tire Corporation has announced it is the exclusive provider of racing tires for the Spec MX-5 Challenge series for semi-professional racing.

Spec MX-5 Challenge is a new road race that bridges the gap between amateur series and professional series. The series will use Yokohama’s Advan racing brand.

“Yokohama has a long and successful history in road racing, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as a marketing partner as well as being designated as the spec tire for the series,” said Todd Lamb, one of the principals behind the new series. “We required a tire that would be durable and provide consistent performance from session to session, helping us to keep costs down as part of the overall goals of the Spec MX-5 Challenge. Yokohama fits the role perfectly and we think the drivers will be happy with both the tires and the contingency program.”

Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s motorsport manager, said the Spec MX-5 Challenge will provide a proving ground for the Advan slick tires.

“The combination of strong drivers, selected from among the best amateur racers in the country, and truly identical cars, will make for exciting racing,” Dayton said. “We are very happy to be a part of the challenge from its inception since we believe a series like this is unique and can only grow in future years.”

The series’ 11-event season will race on road courses in the U.S., including the Virginia International Raceway, Circuit of The Americas and Road Atlanta. The series offers a cash prize to the championship winner and a range of other prizes during the regular season.