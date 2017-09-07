Yokohama Sponsor of FC Harlem

Yokohama Tire Corp. is sponsoring FC Harlem, a youth football club in New York City’s Harlem district. The sponsorship will focus on providing support for the construction of FC Harlem’s football facility.

FC Harlem plans to build a covered floodlit football pitch and facility. It is presently considering concrete designs and the date for the facility’s completion.

FC Harlem works to create more opportunities for Harlem’s disadvantaged youth to play football and develop leadership skills to be confident and positive contributors to society. Yokohama decided to sponsor the club because of its partnership with the Chelsea Football Club of England’s Premier League. Chelsea FC has strong ties with FC Harlem, including conducting football-training camps as the youth club’s official partner.