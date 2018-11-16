Yokohama Relaunches EXCEED Dealer Training Program

Yokohama Tire’s redesigned EXCEED online dealer training program is now available. EXCEED, which originally launched in 2010, stands for “Excellence Through Certification & Education,” and is available to authorized Yokohama consumer and commercial dealers. The new site includes updated content and an improved user experience, including streamlined access to product modules.

“EXCEED has been a huge success and a powerful training component for our consumer and commercial dealers,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “The updated site has many new features that will help them even more.”

EXCEED teaches dealers through a series of interactive training modules where they can learn everything about Yokohama’s consumer and commercial tires. The structure of the program is also designed for dealers to prioritize training that is most relevant to their market.

Features of the newEXCEED site include: