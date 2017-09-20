Uncategorized/Yokohama Rubber Co.
September 20, 2017

Yokohama Plants 500,000th Tree

Yokohama planted several trees during the grand opening of its Mississippi plant in 2015.

The Yokohama Rubber Co.’ “Yokohama Forever Forest” project reached its goal of planting 500,000 trees on Sept. 14.

The company started the Yokohama Forever Forest initiative in 2007. The goal was to plant 500,000 tree saplings at Yokohama Rubber manufacturing sites, sales offices, and related facilities in Japan and overseas by 2017, the 100th anniversary of company’s founding.

To build upon the project’s success to date, Yokohama Rubber will continue various related activities, including planting trees at new plants, providing saplings to various regions, promoting wild bird watching events, and monitoring CO2 absorption amounts, the tiremaker said.

 

