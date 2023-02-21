 Leeds West Acquires Midas Location in Colorado

Leeds West Acquires Midas Location in Colorado

LWG now owns and operates nine Midas franchise locations across the Denver metro area.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Leeds West Group (LWG), an investment fund that acquires, owns, and manages national automotive repair franchise brands, has acquired a Midas location in Parker, Colorado. The purchase price and deal terms are not being disclosed at this time.

With this purchase, LWG now owns and currently operates nine Midas franchise locations across the Denver metro area. Of the current locations, this is the first location in Parker, according to LWG. This acquisition takes LWG’s total automotive retail locations to 123 with 39 Big O Tires and 84 Midas locations across the U.S., the company said.

News

Yokohama Rubber Opens Indoor Ice Circle Test Facility in Japan

The newly completed indoor ice circle test facility is adjacent to the previously established one.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The Yokohama Rubber Co. has begun operating a new indoor ice circle test facility at its Tire Test Center of Hokkaido (TTCH). The company said the new facility is dedicated to testing winter tires’ turning performance on an icy surface and is Japan’s largest indoor facility for testing tire turning performance on the ice.

Read Full Article

Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo To Take Place June 14-16

More than 500 global manufacturers are expected to attend.

By Madeleine Winer
Latin Tyre Expo
Apollo Develops Concept Tire with 75% Sustainable Materials

This concept Ag tire was manufactured at Apollo Tyres’ Perambra plant in Kerala, in the southern part of India.

By Christian Hinton
TIA’s Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group

Gust will represent TIA and the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry on the committee.

By Christian Hinton
Auto Care Association Urges Nebraska Legislature to Let Consumers Choose Parts

If LB 782 were passed, consumers would be obligated to use newly manufactured OEM parts to repair their vehicles.

By Madeleine Winer
Legislation

From Truck Bed to K&M Top Shop Finalist: The U P Tire Story

U P Tire offers first come, first serve maintenance and quick service that gets the job done right the first time.

By Christian Hinton
UP-Tire-Charles Brown
NGK/NTK, Autel Tools Partner for Diagnostic Webinar Series

These webinars will be uploaded to NGK’s on-demand technical training portal.

By Christian Hinton
TEXA Releases TXT Multihub

The company said it is the only diagnostic tool capable of scanning passenger cars, heavy-duty vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs/UTVs, boats, and agricultural and construction vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Right to Repair Legislation Re-Introduced in Congress

Federal legislation will provide consumers rights to repair their vehicle while protecting a free and fair repair market.

By Christian Hinton