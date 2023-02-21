Leeds West Acquires Midas Location in Colorado

Leeds West Group (LWG), an investment fund that acquires, owns, and manages national automotive repair franchise brands, has acquired a Midas location in Parker, Colorado. The purchase price and deal terms are not being disclosed at this time.

With this purchase, LWG now owns and currently operates nine Midas franchise locations across the Denver metro area. Of the current locations, this is the first location in Parker, according to LWG. This acquisition takes LWG’s total automotive retail locations to 123 with 39 Big O Tires and 84 Midas locations across the U.S., the company said.