Leeds West Groups To Open Big O Tires In Iowa

Leeds West Groups (LWG) says it signed a lease and will convert the automotive center at 208 Lincoln Way in Ames, Iowa, into a Big O Tires location.

The company says it acquired three Big O Tires locations in August of this year. This location will take this DMA (designated market area) to four Big O Tires locations within the first hundred days. The store is expected to open in Q1 of 2023.

LWG says this Big O Tires deal takes its total automotive retail locations to 122 units, with 39 Big O Tires and 83 Midas locations across 18 states.

