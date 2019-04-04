Auto Care Association CEO Urges Trump to Keep U.S.-Mexico Border Open for Trade

The Auto Care Association is urging President Donald Trump’s Administration to keep the border between the United States and Mexico open for business.

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, said between the U.S. and Mexico, millions of dollars of auto parts are shipped back and forth daily.

“The majority of auto parts imported into the United States come from Mexico, with over $55 billion imported in 2017. And, with over $30 billion of auto parts shipped annually to Mexico, thousands of American manufacturing jobs, which the president has made a prime focus, are in jeopardy from this potential action.”

Hanvey said Mexico manufactures a whole range of auto parts including engines, electronic systems, steering and suspension systems, transmissions and interior components. “Even a temporary halt to this critical flow of trade between countries will have an impact on both the domestic auto care industry, which employs 4.6 million people nationwide, and on the safe operation of the 280.6 million cars and trucks on the road today,” he said.

Hanvey said the Auto Care Association is asking the president to do what is best for American vehicle owners and the more than 536,000 domestic businesses that comprise the auto care industry and to keep the border open.