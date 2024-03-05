Sailun’s Atrezzo TCON is the Answer to the Evolving Tire Needs of Today’s CUV/SUV Driver - Tire Review Magazine

For over a decade, the will of drivers in the U.S. has trended toward trading in their sedans for larger and more capable CUVs and SUVs. Today, CUV/SUV ownership is booming, and expectations are that adoption rates for these vehicles will continue to grow.

To keep up with this consumer demand, tire manufacturers have responded by developing tires that can do it all, reliably delivering a smooth, quiet ride while simultaneously maximizing safety and durability. Drivers expect their CUV/SUV tires to perform in both wet and dry weather and to provide a quiet and comfortable ride – all the while delivering excellent value via a long tread life and good fuel economy.

Handling Expectations

CUV and SUV drivers want their vehicles to be safe and durable while delivering a smooth, quiet ride. The same can be said about their choice of tires, but geography can greatly influence their final decision. A driver in the Southwest might prioritize tires that excel in dry performance, while one in the Southeast might prioritize wet traction and durability.

Sailun Tire’s Atrezzo TCON all-season SUV tire has been designed with all of today’s contemporary trends and customer needs in mind, no matter where they call home. The tire incorporates TCON (Total Control) technology with advanced rubber compounds to cater to the unique demands of modern CUV/SUV drivers. These proprietary compounds empower the Atrezzo TCON to achieve enhanced traction on both wet and dry roads as well as shorten braking distance, all while delivering a quiet ride.

The Atrezzo TCON’s high-tension cap ply and rigid bead construction also contribute to superior handling, aiding the tire’s cornering and steering response.

Tire Life Expectations

SUVs have become the vehicle of choice for road trips, as there’s plenty of room to pack in the entire family along with all of their luggage. It’s the tires that carry that load, so durable tires that promise long tread life are a common requirement by these consumers.

The Atrezzo TCON’s large contact area results from its wide tread design to distribute ground pressure evenly, improving tread wear and extending the tire’s life. The Atrezzo TCON has a UTQG rating of 600 A B, striking a great balance between treadwear, traction and temperature resistance. The tire has a 65,000-mile/60-month Limited Tread Life Protection warranty.

In addition, the Atrezzo TCON is offered in many of today’s most popular sizes, ranging from 16 to 22 inches.

With core features that highlight handling, a quiet ride and long tread life – all without compromising on safety and durability – the Atrezzo TCON is the perfect tire industry response to evolving consumer needs in the SUV/CUV market.

