 Sailun’s Atrezzo TCON is the Answer to the Evolving Tire Needs of Today’s CUV/SUV Driver - Tire Review Magazine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Sponsored Content

Sailun’s Atrezzo TCON is the Answer to the Evolving Tire Needs of Today’s CUV/SUV Driver

Advanced polymer technology leads to superior tire traction capabilities, treadwear and stability.

Sailun Tire
By Sailun Tire
Published:

Sponsored by Sailun Tire

For over a decade, the will of drivers in the U.S. has trended toward trading in their sedans for larger and more capable CUVs and SUVs. Today, CUV/SUV ownership is booming, and expectations are that adoption rates for these vehicles will continue to grow.

To keep up with this consumer demand, tire manufacturers have responded by developing tires that can do it all, reliably delivering a smooth, quiet ride while simultaneously maximizing safety and durability. Drivers expect their CUV/SUV tires to perform in both wet and dry weather and to provide a quiet and comfortable ride – all the while delivering excellent value via a long tread life and good fuel economy.

Handling Expectations

CUV and SUV drivers want their vehicles to be safe and durable while delivering a smooth, quiet ride. The same can be said about their choice of tires, but geography can greatly influence their final decision. A driver in the Southwest might prioritize tires that excel in dry performance, while one in the Southeast might prioritize wet traction and durability.

Sailun Tire’s Atrezzo TCON all-season SUV tire has been designed with all of today’s contemporary trends and customer needs in mind, no matter where they call home. The tire incorporates TCON (Total Control) technology with advanced rubber compounds to cater to the unique demands of modern CUV/SUV drivers. These proprietary compounds empower the Atrezzo TCON to achieve enhanced traction on both wet and dry roads as well as shorten braking distance, all while delivering a quiet ride.

The Atrezzo TCON’s high-tension cap ply and rigid bead construction also contribute to superior handling, aiding the tire’s cornering and steering response.

Tire Life Expectations

SUVs have become the vehicle of choice for road trips, as there’s plenty of room to pack in the entire family along with all of their luggage. It’s the tires that carry that load, so durable tires that promise long tread life are a common requirement by these consumers.

The Atrezzo TCON’s large contact area results from its wide tread design to distribute ground pressure evenly, improving tread wear and extending the tire’s life. The Atrezzo TCON has a UTQG rating of 600 A B, striking a great balance between treadwear, traction and temperature resistance. The tire has a 65,000-mile/60-month Limited Tread Life Protection warranty.

In addition, the Atrezzo TCON is offered in many of today’s most popular sizes, ranging from 16 to 22 inches.

With core features that highlight handling, a quiet ride and long tread life – all without compromising on safety and durability – the Atrezzo TCON is the perfect tire industry response to evolving consumer needs in the SUV/CUV market.

Click here to discover more about Sailun Tire’s latest all-season tire designed for SUVs and CUVs, the Atrezzo TCON.

Sponsored by Sailun Tire.

You May Also Like

litens-whats-in-the-box
Sponsored Content

The Importance of Tire Inspection Before Repair

Myers Tire Supply experts caution that skipping the inspection step can have dangerous consequences.

Myers Tire Supply
By Myers Tire Supply
Published:

When a customer comes into your shop with a tire puncture, taking the time to properly inspect it first may feel like an unnecessary hassle. However, tire repair experts caution that skipping this critical first step can have dangerous consequences.

"Whether it's a passenger, truck, or OTR tire, many technicians just want to pull the tire off. They want to find the object, get it out, put a patch on and get it going down the road,” says Rich Watts, a consultant with 38 years of experience at Myers Tire Supply. “However, that could be a dangerous tire to put back on the rim if you don't inspect for signs of run-flat damage or other problems."

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Yokohama’s Boost Program

Shops will receive a cash payout based on the number of Yokohama tire units purchased each quarter.

By K&M Tire
Beyond the Tread: The Crucial Role of Tire Construction in Performance

Tire construction plays a critical role in optimizing attributes like wear, rolling resistance, load distribution, traction and durability, and it varies significantly depending on the intended application.

By Double Coin Tires
Kumho Road Venture AT52 “Road and Trail Review”

The AT52’s tread design has been optimized to dig deep in mud and sand while also evacuating water and slush when the trails get wet or snowy.

By Kumho Tire
Gawley Tire and Repair Owner: ‘There’s nobody like K&M’

We spoke with Gawley at the 2023 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show to learn more about the challenges and opportunities from being in the tire business.

By K&M Tire

Other Posts

Totten Tire Owner: ‘K&M Is Right On It’

We caught up with Jim at the 2023 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show to learn more about opportunities and challenges in the industry, how his shop influences his community and how his relationship with K&M Tire influences his business.

By Tire Review Staff
Once You Use Hankook Tire’s iON EV Tire Line, You Don’t Go Back

With the surging popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and a growing emphasis on sustainability in consumer choices, Hankook Tire is positioning itself at the helm of EV tire design innovation.

By Hankook Tire USA
Hankook Tire sponsored iON evo
Check the Parts in the Box: Help Prevent Fraudulent Returns

You can take some easy steps to make returns less costly for suppliers. Sponsored by Continental Belts & Hose.

By Christian Hinton
Warranty-Stock
K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Kumho Tire’s Boost Program

With the Kumho Tire Boost Program, Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire dealers have access to quarterly cash rewards, a custom-made point-of-purchase kit, and exclusive consumer rebate incentives.

By K&M Tire