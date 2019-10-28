TrakMotive Launches New Products Ahead of AAPEX

TrakMotive

TrakMotive has released new products for CV axle applications and replacement axle brackets that will be featured in the AAPEX New Products Showcase.

“These innovations will assist our customers to grow and become more competitive against OE dealers,” said Ryan Devoe, director of product management, AAP. The new products are also designed to expand market coverage and provide technician solutions, according to TrakMotive.

The new products include:

New OE Flat Face Spline CV Axle Assemblies

The new Flat Face Spline CV Axle Joint is a lower weight design compared to contemporary splined shafts. This provides a superior fit to help center the axle, therefore, reducing NVH (noise, vibration and harshness), TrakMotive says. OE applications with a flat face spline joint capitalize on the lightweight design to improve range and fuel economy in electric and hybrid vehicles. New OE replacement Flat Face Spline CV axles fit predominantly late model European applications.

OEM Axle Bearing Brackets

Some OEM axle bearing brackets are made of low-density aluminum and prone to breakage leading to failure when being pressed onto a new axle bearing. TrakMotive’s replacement axle brackets are made of quality forged steel, which are much stronger than the OEM brackets. These brackets are available separately or already installed on the correct TrakMotive replacement axle.