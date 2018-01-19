YANG Announces 2018 Q1 Schedule of Events

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a community of the Auto Care Association, has announced its winter Regional Meet-Up schedule. The Regional Meet-Up program was launched in 2015 to provide opportunities for young auto care industry professionals who may not travel to major industry events to become more involved, receive top-notch education and network at a more local level.

The YANG Meet-Ups range in focus—from networking receptions to educational seminars with professional speakers—and are open to anyone under the age of 40 in the auto care industry.

View the full Auto Care Association schedule of events here.