Women In Auto Care Launches 2018 Awards Season For Outstanding Women And Communicators In The Auto Care Industry

Women in Auto Care, a global community of auto care professionals dedicated to advancing women in the auto care industry, has announced the opening of its 2018 awards season. This year’s award season includes the community’s Women of the Year Awards and the Automotive Communications Awards. Award recipients will be honored on Oct. 30 at AAPEX in Las Vegas.

The Women of the Year Awards include Auto Care Woman of the Year, Female Shop Owner of the Year and Auto Care Woman of Excellence and are open to women who have made a significant impact in the auto care industry with specific requirements for each individual award. The deadline for entries is Aug. 1.

“The Women of the Year Awards honor three exceptional female leaders who are an inspiration to the auto care community,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president, Women in Auto Care. “If you know someone who has been a driving force in the industry, honor them with a Women of the Year nomination.”

The Automotive Communications Awards, spanning 39 unique categories of business-to-consumer and business-to-business communications, recognize the creative marketing efforts put forth by talented manufacturers, vehicle service centers and industry associations. The deadline for entries is Aug. 31.

“As consumers become more sophisticated through the use of technology our omni-channel strategies must evolve as well,” said Tecklenburg. “We’re seeing a shift from online and offline sales to ‘total commerce’ that it is flexible enough to allow the consumer to interact and buy products in a way that compliments their lifestyle. It’s exciting to see how these macro trends are influencing our industry and I look forward to applauding the best-in-class marketing efforts with our awards.”

The award recipients for both Women of the Year and Automotive Communications will be presented with their awards during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in the Venetian Casanova Rooms with the annual Women in Auto Care reception immediately following. More details, including entry forms and award requirements, can be found at womeninautocare.org.