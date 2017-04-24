News/Women in Auto Care
April 24, 2017

Women in Auto Care Launches New Website

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Pinnacle Performance Launches New Training Site

Yokohama Opens ‘Chelsea FC Experience’ Contest to Youth Soccer Members

Women in Auto Care Launches New Website

Mitchell 1 Releases ProDemand Updates

TBC Expands Sumitomo Passenger, LT Winter Offerings  

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

AAPEX 2017 Registration Open

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

Women in Auto Care, formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board, has launched a new website – www.womeninautocare.org.

The site features events coverage, a member roster, a news section and a variety of other features and resources for women in the auto care industry. The website also features its membership application and the Women of the Year and Automotive Communications Awards application.

“The intent behind rebranding was to create an inclusive community for women in the industry,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president, Women in Auto Care. “This website highlights our brand and mission while providing a place for our community to come together as a way to connect and empower women in auto care.”

For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit www.womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].

Show Full Article