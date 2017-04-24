Women in Auto Care Launches New Website

Women in Auto Care, formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board, has launched a new website – www.womeninautocare.org.

The site features events coverage, a member roster, a news section and a variety of other features and resources for women in the auto care industry. The website also features its membership application and the Women of the Year and Automotive Communications Awards application.

“The intent behind rebranding was to create an inclusive community for women in the industry,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president, Women in Auto Care. “This website highlights our brand and mission while providing a place for our community to come together as a way to connect and empower women in auto care.”

For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit www.womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].