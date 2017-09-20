Vogue Launches New Website

V ogue Tyre and Rubber Co. has launched a newly redesigned consumer website.

“The new website addresses two big growing opportunities for Vogue Tyre. First, our mobile traffic is now over 50% of our visitors to our website, so it was essential to provide a world-class mobile experience. Second, our Signature V Black line of tires has seen huge growth and we now provide consumers an exceptional interaction when learning all of the features and benefits for this outstanding product line,” said Brian Fjeldsted, vice president of marketing for Vogue Tyre.

The new site has been designed and optimized to ensure visitors are provided an industry leading experience across all digital devices, including mobile, tablet or desktop.

Whether you are looking for product details or to find an authorized Vogue Tyre retailer, the information is easily found with all the details to make an informed purchase decision. Among the site’s features are:

• Mobile first design

• Detailed product information by product line;

• Easier search function for products by vehicle line or sizes

• Consumer reviews;

• Detailed Vogue Authorized retailer locator that allows consumers to find retailers that carry the specific product line they are looking for.