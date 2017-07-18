USTMA’s Forristall Luke Pens Opinion on Trump Administration Action on Steel Imports

The U.S. Tire Manufacturer Association President and CEO Anne Forristall Luke recently authored an opinion piece for The Hill to address the negative impact the Trump Administration’s action on steel imports could have on tire manufacturing in the U.S.

Currently, the Department of Commerce is looking into the national security implications of steel imports. The administration is expected to rule soon whether or not restrictions or tariffs should be imposed on these imports.

Forristall Luke argues that imposing tariffs or restrictions on imported steel will negatively impact the tire industry and the economy as a whole.

“Virtually all steel used in U.S. tire manufacturing must be imported, as domestic steel suppliers cannot meet volume and quality needs for this critical tire safety component. Thus any trade constraint could potentially have a cascading, negative impact on U.S. commerce nationwide, as the transportation industry depends on a reliable supply of tires to ship goods,” she says.

Read Forristall Luke’s full commentary here.

The Hill is a Washington, D.C. publication that focuses on politics and policy.