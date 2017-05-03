News/Safety Inspections
May 3, 2017

Two Bills Aim to End Texas’ Vehicle Safety Inspection Program

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Legislation has been introduced in Texas that would dismantle the state’s safety inspection program and replace it with an “inspection program replacement fee.”

HB 3995 calls for the elimination of the safety inspection program, while SB 1588 proposes the “inspection program replacement fee” that would be due at the vehicle’s registration or registration renewal.

The Automotive Service Association has said it openly opposes both bills.

“Texas has a successful vehicle inspection program that protects the motoring public,” said Robert L. Redding Jr., ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative. “This private-public partnership program should not be eliminated without further research and input from stakeholders. Other states have pursued exhaustive studies and determined that these safety inspection programs prevent accidents and injuries, as well as save lives. We ask that repairers contact their legislators and request these bills be defeated.”

 

 

 

 

