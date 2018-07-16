News/repair
July 16, 2018

TRIB Offers Free Copy of Industry Best Practices for Tire Retread & Repair

TRIB’s guide to tire retread and repair best practices is available to download for free.
The Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau is offering a free book on best practices for tire retreading and repair.
The book, called “Industry Recommended Practices fir Tire Retreading and Tire Repair,” features studies on proper cure times, a glossary on retread and repair materials, envelope and curing tube care and much more.
The guide is also available in Spanish.
To download your free copy of the guide, click here.
