TRIB Offers Free Copy of Industry Best Practices for Tire Retread & Repair
The Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau is offering a free book on best practices for tire retreading and repair.
The book, called “Industry Recommended Practices fir Tire Retreading and Tire Repair,” features studies on proper cure times, a glossary on retread and repair materials, envelope and curing tube care and much more.
The guide is also available in Spanish.
To download your free copy of the guide, click here.