Tri-Ace Tires Announces New Custom Tires with New Sizes and New Designs

Tri-Ace Wheel and Tire Corp. announced more new mud-terrain tire sizes and products.

“With over 100 sizes in UHP and new leading edge sizes and designs for light trucks and SUVs, we are gearing up to provide America with tires that are not an after-thought, but a highly technical mindset from the legendary polymer chemist and design guru, Mark Ma,” said Jack Bidding, Tri-Ace senior brand manager. “Now our focus will be on manufacturing at a level never provided from this company for these unique tire products. We’ve only just begun.”

The tiremaker has added several sizes to its Mark Ma Dakar M/T-III “Signature Series.” New sizes include 38x1550r26, 40x1650r26, and 40X1550R2.

The Mark Ma Dakar M/T-III features a “boot-block” tread that can withstand the rigors of off road racing and a choice of many custom builders, Tri-Ace said.

Tri-Ace has also announced the all-new Tri-Ace Pioneer M/T. The mud-terrain tire features a geometrical tread that looks like crocodile teeth and premium construction and performance characteristics offered from Mark Ma’s world-class engineers, Tri-Ace said.

The tire will be available in 35X1250R20 to start, with additional sizes being added in the future.

For more information, visit www.tri-acetireusa.com.