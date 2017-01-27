Trelleborg Official Partner of AGCO Africa Summit

Trelleborg was named the official partner of the 6th AGCO Africa Summit themed “Agribusiness in Africa.”

The event was recently hosted in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 23, and is a leading platform for industry members to gather and discuss critical issues impacting the region’s agricultural development, Trelleborg said. The first AGCO Africa Summit was hosted in 2012.

During this year’s summit, CEOs, industry experts and political leaders held keynote speeches and panel discussions that had a strong focus on commercial agriculture and provided insight into the leading projects and initiatives accelerating the development of African agriculture. The summit also covered how agricultural producers, suppliers, manufacturers and processors can secure maximum “value” from their respective value chains, the tiremaker adds.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our strategic partnership with AGCO and honored to associate ourselves with a project that will help provide solutions to the challenges faced by every farmer across Africa – an increasingly important region to the future of the agricultural world,” said

Paolo Pompei, president of Trelleborg Agricultural & Forestry Tires.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to accelerating the performance of the agricultural industry in the region, we are continuing to invest and expand our sales and distribution network, not only in North Africa and South Africa, but across countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Zambia, Mozambique and Angola,” Pompei added.