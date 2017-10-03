News/Proxes ST III
October 3, 2017

Toyo Rolls Out New Proxes ST III

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Toyo to Expand Production Capacity in U.S., Malaysia

Toyo Rolls Out New Proxes ST III

Snap-on Releases New Software Upgrade 17.4

Kenda Acquires Starco Europe

Titan Expands Extreme Flotation Lineup

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

New Tool Helps Increase Customers Reviews

Tire Review Announces Winner of 2017 Top Shop Awards

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

Toyo Tire has introduced the Toyo Proxes ST III, designed for sport trucks and SUVs. The tire is available in sizes to fit 17”- 24” wheels, and widths up to 335mm.

“Toyo Tires was one of the first brands to develop a sport truck tire with the introduction of its Proxes S/T,” said Randy Gaetz, senior vice-president of sales at Toyo Tire USA Corp.  “The Proxes S/T helped establish the sport truck and SUV trend, which has since been embraced by vehicle manufacturers and custom builders.  Both the design and compound technology found in the Proxes ST III help to make it the new standard in that segment.”

The new tire is now available at Toyo dealers across the U.S. and is designed to balance dynamic looks with sport-oriented performance according to the company.

Additionally, arrowhead tapers help deliver increased tread block stiffness resulting in better straight-line stability, while ‘lightning grooves’ help enable better water evacuation.

Show Full Article