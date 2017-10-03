Toyo Rolls Out New Proxes ST III

Toyo Tire has introduced the Toyo Proxes ST III, designed for sport trucks and SUVs. The tire is available in sizes to fit 17”- 24” wheels, and widths up to 335mm.

“Toyo Tires was one of the first brands to develop a sport truck tire with the introduction of its Proxes S/T,” said Randy Gaetz, senior vice-president of sales at Toyo Tire USA Corp. “The Proxes S/T helped establish the sport truck and SUV trend, which has since been embraced by vehicle manufacturers and custom builders. Both the design and compound technology found in the Proxes ST III help to make it the new standard in that segment.”

The new tire is now available at Toyo dealers across the U.S. and is designed to balance dynamic looks with sport-oriented performance according to the company.

Additionally, arrowhead tapers help deliver increased tread block stiffness resulting in better straight-line stability, while ‘lightning grooves’ help enable better water evacuation.