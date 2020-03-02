Connect with us
Toyo-Open-Country-AT-III-1

Passenger/Light Truck

Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Toyo’s Open Country A/T III, available now, will cover more than 70 SKUs ranging from 15- to 20-in. rim diameters.

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. is introducing its new on/off-road all-terrain light truck tire, the Open Country A/T III.

The tire, available March 2 in sizes ranging from 15- to 20-in. rim diameters, was developed with a strong focus on wet performance, durability and treadwear life, Toyo says. The tire will cover more than 70 SKUs and comes with a 65,000-mile warranty for P/Euro-metric sizes and a 50,000-mile warranty for LT and flotation sizes.

Toyo-Open-Country-AT-III-2

Toyo says the tire features:

  • A new tread compound and design to provide confident wet braking and handling, cut-and-chip resistance, off-road grip and a quiet ride;
  • More evenly distributed void areas for enhanced on- and off-road traction, increased tread block rigidity and a better worn appearance;
  • Staggered shoulder lugs with biting edges;
  • Increased lateral grooves to enhance traction;
  • 3-D multi-wave sipes for enhanced wet/snow traction and to reduce irregular wear;
  • And stone ejecting blocks.

Toyo says additional SKUs up to 22 in. in rim diameter will be available later this year.

