Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

The tire, available March 2 in sizes ranging from 15- to 20-in. rim diameters, was developed with a strong focus on wet performance, durability and treadwear life, Toyo says. The tire will cover more than 70 SKUs and comes with a 65,000-mile warranty for P/Euro-metric sizes and a 50,000-mile warranty for LT and flotation sizes.

Toyo says the tire features:

A new tread compound and design to provide confident wet braking and handling, cut-and-chip resistance, off-road grip and a quiet ride;

More evenly distributed void areas for enhanced on- and off-road traction, increased tread block rigidity and a better worn appearance;

Staggered shoulder lugs with biting edges;

Increased lateral grooves to enhance traction;

3-D multi-wave sipes for enhanced wet/snow traction and to reduce irregular wear;

And stone ejecting blocks.

Toyo says additional SKUs up to 22 in. in rim diameter will be available later this year.