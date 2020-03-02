Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. is introducing its new on/off-road all-terrain light truck tire, the Open Country A/T III.
The tire, available March 2 in sizes ranging from 15- to 20-in. rim diameters, was developed with a strong focus on wet performance, durability and treadwear life, Toyo says. The tire will cover more than 70 SKUs and comes with a 65,000-mile warranty for P/Euro-metric sizes and a 50,000-mile warranty for LT and flotation sizes.
Toyo says the tire features:
- A new tread compound and design to provide confident wet braking and handling, cut-and-chip resistance, off-road grip and a quiet ride;
- More evenly distributed void areas for enhanced on- and off-road traction, increased tread block rigidity and a better worn appearance;
- Staggered shoulder lugs with biting edges;
- Increased lateral grooves to enhance traction;
- 3-D multi-wave sipes for enhanced wet/snow traction and to reduce irregular wear;
- And stone ejecting blocks.
Toyo says additional SKUs up to 22 in. in rim diameter will be available later this year.