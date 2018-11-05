News/Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels
November 5, 2018

Todd Pickens Named Vice President – Sales for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Todd-Pickens Mickey Thompson Tires
Todd Pickens, vice president of sales for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has named Todd Pickens as vice president of sales.

Pickens will be responsible for driving profitable sales and growing market share for Mickey Thompson segments including street, race and light truck. He reports to Mickey Thompson President Dominick Wycoff.

With more than 30 years of experience leading teams in global sales and business development, Pickens has held roles of increasing responsibility with Ford Motor Co., Mazda Motor of America, Wilson Sporting Goods and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. At Goodyear, he held leadership roles in regional sales, all-terrain category management and wholesale distribution, serving most recently as senior director, channel sales, leading the company’s consumer replacement sales organization.

“Todd’s experience in premium tire products and his strong track record of results in domestic and global sales will be a valuable asset to Mickey Thompson. We are excited to welcome him to the leadership team,” said Wycoff.

Pickens holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in management from Purdue University.

