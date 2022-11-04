Mickey Thompson Unveils 42-, 44-in. Sizes for Baja Boss M/T Line

At this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels unveiled the largest-ever sizes of its Baja Boss M/T line with 42- and 44-in, tire sizes. Available to consumers in mid-2023, the expanded sizes enable off-roaders to ride higher with more ground clearance and overcome rocky terrain through exceptional sidewall grip, the company says.

Capable of running with many common off-the-shelf lifts and aftermarket fenders, Mickey Thompson’s new 42-in. tires are specifically designed with late-model Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models in mind, the company says. The company’s 44-in. size is designed to accommodate the needs of enthusiasts with more customized aftermarket builds.

The company says new sizes include 42X13.50R17LT, which is approved for the popular 17×9 wheel size, and 42X13.50R20LT and 44X13.50R20LT, which are both approved for 20×9 and 20×10 wheel fitments.

“When we launched it in 2019, the Baja Boss M/T line quickly gained a reputation for delivering an unrivaled off-road experience,” said Ben Anderson, senior product manager, light truck on- and off-road, at Mickey Thompson. “When we saw how many off-road enthusiasts were pushing their builds to new limits, we knew we had to step up and expand the Baja Boss M/T lineup to include the larger sizes they are looking for.”