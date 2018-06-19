The Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. announced that David A. Martin has been named the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer effective June 14.

Martin also assumed the additional role of the company’s principal financial officer. He will report directly to the company’s president and CEO, Paul G. Reitz.

Prior to joining Titan, Martin served from 1993 to 2018 in various roles at Aegion Corporation, a global company with over $1.3 billion in annual revenue in 2017. Aegion Corporation is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is a technology and service provider maintaining, protecting and strengthening infrastructure, primarily pipelines. Mr. Martin’s roles included serving as the company’s CFO from 2007 to November 2017. Martin holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Tennessee and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Amy S. Evans, the company’s former senior VP and CFO, will continue as the company’s principal accounting officer. She has served as Titan’s interim CFO since May 2.