Tireco’s Milestar Brand Rolls Out New Grantland AP Tire

Milestar has unveiled its new GrantlandAP Tire. This versatile tire is engineered to provide a dependable low-maintenance driving experience while going beyond the needs of today’s full size pick-ups and sport utility vehicles.

“We’re excited to add this amazing workhorse, to help broaden our product offering,” stated Andrew Hoit, Tireco’s vice president of sales and marketing. “I believe our consumers will be pleased with the performance characteristics of the Grantland AP while providing their customers with a great value.”

The Grantland AP Tire’s tread pattern incorporates optimized angled grooves and directional siping for enhanced wet-weather handling, while wide circumferential ribs fused with lateral siping, improve stability and overall grip. The integrated stone ejectors inside the grooves protect against stone retention and drilling during heavier duty usage according to the company.

The tire is designed for the long highway hauls or any level of use. Available with Q and T speed ratings, in 15 – 20 inch sizes with P-Metric and LT applications. It launches with 25 sizes, and is backed by a 60,000 mile limited treadwear warranty.