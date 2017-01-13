News
Tire Source Recognized for 25 Years with Goodyear

Independent tire dealer Tom White, owner of Tire Source and General Manger Pat Stuhldreher were presented with an award Jan. 12 in recognition of 25 years of partnership with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The award honors their longtime association and “friendly relations” with Goodyear and was awarded during a private meeting at the tire dealer’s Canton, Ohio, offices.

Celebrating the award are (left to right): Arndt Haddenbrock, with Goodyear; Pat Stuhldreher, general manager of Tire Source; Craig Wallick of Goodyear; Tom White owner of Tire Source, and Chris Robinson, director of wholesale distribution with Goodyear.
“A brand is more than just a sign out front. It’s also the people who sell our products,” said Chris Robinson, director of wholesale distribution with Goodyear who presented the award. “I look at Tire Source as an extension of Goodyear and they do a terrific job for us. It’s a relationship that depends on each other.”

White said he values the relationship with the company and sees it as a must-have product line for the six-location business.

“We’re in Akron, Ohio,” explains White. “So it’s a product that’s demanded in our geographical area, but it’s also a superior product as far as performance. We value our relationship with them.” (Goodyear’s international headquarters are in Akron, Ohio.)

Tire Source, celebrating 25 years in the tire business, opened in 1991 and quickly grew to six locations across northeast Ohio.

Do you have an anniversary or other industry honor to celebrate? We want to hear from you. Email Patti Renner, editor, at [email protected].

