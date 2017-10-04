TIA 2018 OTR Conference Registration Open

Online registration is now open for the Tire Industry Association’s 63rd Annual Off-the-Road (OTR) Conference. The event will be hosted at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Feb. 21– 24, 2018.

“The OTR Conference is one of TIA’s key signature events of the year that’s intended for all professionals in the earthmover tire industry,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of the Tire Industry Association. “Next year we are looking forward to joining attendees from across the nation as we visit the beautiful Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for exciting new educational sessions and fun leisure activities.”

Each year the OTR Conference brings hundreds of earthmover tire industry professionals together to participate in a variety of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and leisure activities. Leading manufacturers, dealers, retreaders, suppliers, and service providers will be in attendance to gain insight on the latest industry updates while networking with consumers, colleagues, and key decision-makers.

Conference registration is required prior to reserving a room with no exceptions. A special reservation link will be provided once registration is received and payment is processed.

To download a registration form and receive more information, please visit www.tireindustry.org/2018-otr-conference.