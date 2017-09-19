Tenneco Offers Rebates for Exhaust Purchases

Tenneco’s DynoMax Performance Exhaust brand is offering customers a chance to “Get Up to $100” through the company’s latest promotion when customers upgrading their exhaust system. The promotion is valid now through Oct. 31.

During the promotion period, Tenneco will reward consumers with a Visa prepaid card of $100 for the purchase of one qualifying DynoMax exhaust system invoiced at $500 or more. In addition, consumers who spend $300 to $499 on a new exhaust system can earn a Visa prepaid card worth $75 and those who spend $150 to $299 can receive a Visa prepaid card worth $50.

“The DynoMax brand offers a wide range of premium exhaust products engineered to offer great performance, durability and a rich, pleasing sound,” said Chris Gauss, director of performance products at Tenneco. “Our ‘Get Up to $100’ fall promotion is a great way for consumers to save money while pumping some extra sound and power into their driving experience.”

Entries must be postmarked and mailed no later than Nov. 30 to qualify. A list of qualifying DynoMax exhaust systems can be found here.