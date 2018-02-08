TBC Introduces New Regional All-Position Tire

TBC Brands, one of the largest distributors of private brand tires in North America, has expanded their Sailun line even further with the introduction of the new S668, a regional all-position tire for use in the most severe trailer applications. The line is offered exclusively in the U.S. by TBC Brands.

The S668 is a tough wearing tire designed with contoured shoulders to withstand lateral scrubbing and built with a highly durable rubber compound to extend service life even in the most demanding high scrub trailer applications.

Sailun’s design approach makes the new S668 ideal for use on multi-axle and spread-axle trailers.

“We are excited to bring the Sailun S668 regional all-position tire to our distribution and dealer partner network,” said Bill Dashiell, SVP of the commercial tire division for TBC Brands. “This product is yet another opportunity for us to better serve our customers and provide best-in-class support services and reinforces our commitment to continued growth and excellence.”

The new S668 regional all-position tire is available in the following sizes:

11R22.5

11R24.5

295/75R22.5

255/70R22.5

Sailun TBR tires feature a six-year warranty for workmanship and materials that includes a no charge replacement within the first 50% of usable tread if it becomes unserviceable due to a defect in design, workmanship, or material. The S668 offers a casing retread warranty for up to two retreads.