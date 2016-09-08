TBC Brands Rolls Out Two Light Truck Product Lines

TBC Brands is expanding its light truck product offerings this fall with the addition of the Sailun Terramax A/T 4S and Trail Guide All Terrain lines. The new lines will be available exclusively to the U.S. in October 2016.

“I’m excited to bring these great new product lines to our customers,” said Jon Vance, vice president of product marketing for TBC Brands. “The Terramax A/T 4S continues our expansion of the TBC exclusive Sailun passenger and light truck program with a great looking and hard-working product that delivers top tier year round performance capability combined with an economical price point that can drive bottom line results. And with the Trail Guide All Terrain, this outstanding value proposition will also be available to dealers outside of the Sailun dealer network.”

Both lines feature the Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake symbol and are designed for year-round performance, and on and off road traction, for SUVs, pickups and vans. Additionally, both tires feature an aggressive all terrain tread design as well as increased siping, multi-step lugs and a low temperature responsive compound for improved comfort that doesn’t sacrifice traction, TBC said.

The Terramax A/T 4S and Trail Guide All Terrain will be available in 26 sizes ranging 16- to 20-inch wheel diameters. Both lines come with a 50,000 mile tread wear warranty.