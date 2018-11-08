Take a Virtual Tour of Double Coin’s Automated Tire Plant in Thailand

Double Coin and CMA unveiled a video giving viewers a 360° virtual tour of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thailand. The new facility manufactures TBR tires, industrial tires, and OTR tires for the North American market.

“This video offers viewers an in-depth, inside look at how Double Coin combines robotics and highly advanced automation to produce market-leading tires. Our plant can produce approximately 4,100 truck and bus radials and 136 off-the-road radials each day,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for Double Coin.

“The virtual tour shows how a Double Coin tire is manufactured, from the beginning when sap is collected from a rubber tree. Viewers will gain insight into the technology that makes Double Coin tires exceptional. We believe it also provides a valuable way for owner-operators and fleet managers to have confidence in Double Coin as a tire investment,” Phillips added.

The virtual tour video was unveiled at Double Coin’s 2018 Customer Appreciation Event during the 2018 SEMA Show. Attendees were able to take a five-minute tour of the plant using Oculus goggles, which provided an immersive experience.

Click the video above to take the virtual, 360° tour of Double Coin’s Thailand plant.