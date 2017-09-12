News/New England Revolution Meet and Greet Giveaway
September 12, 2017

Sullivan Tire & Auto Service, Continental Tire Team up to Offer New Contest

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Sullivan Tire & Auto Service, Continental Tire Team up to Offer New Contest

Snap-On’s Blackhawk Brand Unveils New Postlift

Nokian Tyres Selected for the DJSI World Sustainability Index

Michelin, TIA Offer New Earthmover Tire Training Course

Marangoni Promotes Martin Kalagin as Central Technical Service Director

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

Sullivan Tire & Auto Service have teamed up with Continental Tire to create the New England Revolution Meet and Greet Giveaway.

Four winners will win the New England Revolution Meet and Greet Prize Package, which each include four New England Revolution scarves, four tickets to the home game on Sept. 30 and a meet and greet opportunity with two players on the field after the game.

“As part of a partnership with Continental Tire, we are thrilled to create this contest and give 16 lucky New England Revolution fans the opportunity to attend a game and meet some of the players,” said Mark Gillard, marketing director for Sullivan Tire. “The Revs have done a great job providing a family-friendly atmosphere and the New England soccer fan base is terrific. We look forward to hosting the winners on September 30th.”

The contest ends on Sept. 24 at 11:59p.m. and winners will be drawn the next morning.

For more information and to enter to win, visit Sullivan Tire’s site here.

Show Full Article