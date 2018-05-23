Standard Motor Products Adds ADAS Sensors, EVAP Components To Aftermarket Product Portfolio

Standard Motor Products announced the addition of 123 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines.

The release expands coverage through the 2018 model year by an additional 96 million vehicles in operations and spans more than 50 product categories, according to the company.

The company continues to expand its line of advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) categories, with the release of 15 blind-spot detection sensors, five cruise-control distance sensors and four lane-departure system cameras. Standard’s ADAS line now totals more than 100 parts.

Additionally, the company increased coverage for two other growing technologies: variable valve timing (VVT) and EVAP systems.

With three VVT solenoids and two VVT sprockets added, Standard continues to increase its aftermarket-leading VVT coverage, according to the company.

The introduction of eight new EVAP components – including Canister Purge Valve, Canister Purge Solenoid, Fuel Vapor Canister, Canister Vent Solenoid, and Canister Vent Valve components—increases Standard’s EVAP coverage by more than 1 million VIO.

“With our latest expansions to ADAS, VVT and EVAP categories, we’re committed to supplying professional technicians with the coverage and quality they need to service today’s evolving automotive technologies,” said Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP.

To view a video of the highlights of Standard’s latest product announcement, click here or watch below.