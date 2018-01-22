Spectra Premium Releases 23 First-to-Market Parts in January

Spectra Premium’s latest North American product release includes 79 new SKUs covering 17 million vehicles, including 23 exclusive aftermarket parts.

In January, Spectra Premium grew its engine management category with 33 new parts, including 12 VVT solenoids, six mass air flow, three crankshaft position sensors, three camshaft position sensors, three EGR pressure sensors, two ignition coils and one first-to-market electronic throttle body for popular applications.

The company’s cooling system now has 20 new SKUs with eight heavy-duty aluminum radiators, eight A/C condensers, three complete radiators and three engine coolant reservoirs. Its fuel delivery category counts several exclusive first-to-market parts with two fuel lines, one fuel tank sending unit and one fuel pump cam follower. There is also 10 new filler neck hoses and 6 fuel tank filler necks.

In addition, the company’s oil pan selection has expanded to include three first-to-market oil pans exclusive to Spectra PremiumTM.