Spectra Premium Named TecAlliance Certified Data Supplier

Spectra Premium was awarded the “TecAlliance Certified Data Supplier” seal of quality for its work with TecAlliance, an information and communications platform for the independent automotive aftermarket.

“Having our application data live in TecDoc for our European customer base backed with the TecAlliance seal of quality are important components to our European sales strategy,” said Matt Verger, vice president of business development U.S. and Europe at Spectra.

 

