SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

The deadline to enter SEMA Battle of the Builders is September 1. According to SEMA, more than 170 vehicles have already been entered to face off for the top builder prize at this year’s trade-only SEMA Show, held October 31–November 3, in Las Vegas.

Now in its fourth year, SEMA Battle of the Builders competition brings together some of the world’s best builders and vehicles of different makes, styles and bodies. The competition is open exclusively to customizers with a car or truck on display at the SEMA Show.

Additionally, by entering the competition, participants may be featured in the SEMA Battle of the Builders show on the Velocity Network and featured in online “webisodes” featuring behind-the-scenes stories.

If you or your customers have a custom build that is worthy of top industry honors, register for the competition at www.sema.org/botb.