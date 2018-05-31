Rotary has announced the release of the R5000HD Mobile heavy-duty alignment system.

The R5000HD Commercial Truck Alignment System is designed to make aligning heavy-duty trucks, buses and other vehicles easier, which includes eliminating the need for rolling compensation that is required by other systems.

Rotary’s R5000HD alignment system contacts the wheel at the bolt circle, rather than the out edge of the wheel, which can result in mounting on an untrue surface if the wheel is damaged. Rolling compensation is done by physically rolling the vehicle backward to allow the alignment head spindle to turn approximately 45 degrees and then rolling it forward. This reading is then used to calculate the vehicle spindle position to confirm the accuracy of the alignment. The system also reduces labor time by electronically measuring axle offset on every alignment. Most other systems require the technician to manually measure axle offset, often wasting 10 to 20 minutes just to find out the truck has no issue. The Rotary R5000HD automatically measures axle offset and notifies the technician when there is a problem.

The system is ideal for aligning trucks with a GVWR of 19,500 pounds and above. It doesn’t require a tower at the front of the bay, has no minimum bay size requirements and the portable aligner console can be conveniently positioned anywhere in available bay space – floor, pit or lift.

The R5000HD features infra-red transmission among measuring heads. Each measuring head has controls to allow technicians to control the alignment process without having to return to the console, which can be located up to 59 feet away.

The control unit houses the computer, printer, monitor and accessories, and allows for recharging of the measuring head batteries.

